McKINNEY, Texas (CBDSFW.COM) – A woman says she was attacked by a man while walking on the Eldorado trail, a popular walking, jogging and biking path in McKinney.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, while there was still daylight.

The victim told police a man wearing a black hoodie walked up from behind her and grabbed her arm.

She said he told her not to look at him and that he was going to kill her.

The woman screamed and the man took off.

Nan Martin, who has been living in the neighborhood for 25 years, said she’s always been careful but will be more even cautious on the trail after hearing about this incident.

“I don’t go in the dark 5 o’clock right now. It’s starting to get dark so I just don’t go in the dark. I go in the morning when there were usually a lot of people on the trail,” she said. “I feel safe if there are people on the trail”

McKinney Police are investigating.

They said there there were two similar incidents along the city’s hike and bike paths last summer.

