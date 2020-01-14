Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – How do you say “thank you” to a World War II hero who helped change the course of the world?
In Fort Worth, you give him his own day.
On Fiske Hanley’s 100th birthday on Tuesday, Mayor Betsy Price proclaimed January 14, 2020, “Fiske Hanley Day.”
The World War II veteran survived his plane being shot down and spent six months as a prisoner of war in Japan.
“I’m amazed that what I did in the war got me so much attention, because the good lord saved me 14 times when the Japanese were gonna get rid of me,” Hanley said at the event.
When Hanley came home from the war, he made several contributions in aviation as an engineer for what is now Lockheed Martin.