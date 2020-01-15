DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the seventh, eighth and ninth flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday.
The patients were 73, 64 and 65 years of age with pre-existing medical conditions.
“These flu deaths are a reminder of how serious flu is, and how important it is for everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccination and practice prevention measures”, said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.
“Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease-to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception, Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.
Flu vaccines for adults and children are available at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites at no cost.
DCCHS will provide free flu immunizations for adults and children at the following community outreach locations:
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Eastfield Community College
3737 Motley Dr.
Mesquite, TX 75150
Saturday, January 25, 2020
9:00 am – 11:00 am
Pleasant Grove Christian Church
1324 Pleasant Dr.
Dallas, TX 75217