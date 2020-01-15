HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano-based J.C. Penney teamed up with former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal to deliver a surprise for a 17-year-old student-athlete from Dallas’ South Oak Cliff High School.

Kylon Owens is the big man on and off campus literally. He stands 6 feet 9 inches tall.

The teen’s impressive work as a basketball player and member of his community caught the attention of Shaq and Penney’s who though to surprise him with a VIP fitting for some new suits to wear to prom and for college interviews.

Owens was presented the clothes, then surprised by the Penney’s staff when they announced Shaq would be his personal stylist.

“I still can’t believe he is here right now. Still in shock right now,” said Owens.

“He is a fabulous basketball player. He’s a fabulous role model,” said O’Neal. “He does a lot with his family…he is a great kid.”

Shaq said being a big guy himself, he knows the challenges tall young men face when trying to get fitted for proper clothing so they made it easy for Owens to look picture-ready during his surprise.

“I know how hard it is for a kid his size to get fresh clothes,” said O’Neal. They call it DRIP. They want to look fly. They want to look nice.”