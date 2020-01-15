Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man last week.
The collision happened at 6:25 p.m. on January 11, 2020 when a white four-door sedan was traveling south at 5300 S. Lamar Street.
A pedestrian was crossing the street when the sedan struck him. The pedestrian died due to injuries he sustained in the collision. The suspect did not stop and fled the location south on S. Central Expressway SH 310 towards Overton Rd.
Anyone with information about the driver and/or the car involved, please contact Detective J. Massey, #8465 at 214.671.0012 with the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit.