DALLAS (CBSDFW. COM) – He lost his job, and now police say Vincent Briceno, 28, faces an assault charge after he allegedly brandished a sword after he was fired.
Police were called to the Paradiso restaurant where Briceno used to work in the 300 block of North Bishop Avenue on January 13. According to police, he confronted his boss who had fired him.
Briceno then damaged some property and pulled out a sword, swinging it toward other workers and customers.
He eventually put the sword down and was arrested by the responding officers.
Briceno booked into Lew Sterrett for Criminal Mischief (damaging the property) and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
His total bail was set at $10,500.