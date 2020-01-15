Comments
Watch Andrea Lucia’s report on CBS 11 at 10 p.m. It will be posted here after it airs.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Corn dogs have been a part of Jace Fletcher’s entire life.
Her great-grandfather, Neil Fletcher made them famous, introducing them to State Fair of Texas in 1942, and she grew up working the counter every fall.
Now she’s opening her own restaurant in Dallas serving corn dogs and funnel cakes year-round.
After three-and-half-months fighting over the family name in court, though, she’s dropped the name, Fletch, and covered up all mentions of it.
The restaurant, she confirms, currently has no name.
It will open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. starting Wednesday at 10220 Technology Blvd in Dallas.
