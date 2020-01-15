Comments
FOREST HILL/FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – A Forest Hill police officer has been shot, and a chase involving the suspect ended in Fort Worth.
This all happened just before 2:30 a.m. and started with a shooting call in the 6500 hundred block of Forest Hill Drive.
Officers began chasing an unmarked police car. That chase went down I-20, up 287 and ended near Highway 287 at Riverside Drive.
A person at that scene has died, according to MedStar, but we don’t know that person’s relationship to the events that unfolded nor how they died.
This is a breaking story. Stay with CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.