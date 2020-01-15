



The family of a Forest Hill police officer injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning have identified her as officer Naquirra Williams.

The suspect who allegedly shot Williams in the arm died after leading police on a chase into Fort Worth.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Forest Hill Drive and Interstate-20. Police said Williams was shot while at the store. The motive for the gunfire is unknown.

According to investigators, after the shooting the suspect jumped into Williams’ unmarked squad car and drove away, which led to a chase by police.

The chase went down I-20, onto Highway 287 and ended near Riverside Drive.

Police have only said that the suspect died at the end of the chase — whether that person was injured in a crash or was shot by police is unclear.

Police said Williams was taken to John Peter Smith hospital, where she is currently stable and is expected to fully recover.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

In addition to officers from her department, CBS 11 News has learned that Fort Worth police said Chief Ed Kraus also visited the injured officer at the hospital.