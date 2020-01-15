(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris, who was an integral part of the historic 1970s team, has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The announcement of Harris’ induction was announced on NFL Network Wednesday morning.
He won two Super Bowl championships with the Cowboys in the 1971 and 1977 seasons. He also made six Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro four times. His style of play earned him the nickname “Captain Crash.”
Harris started his career with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas.
He retired as a Cowboy in 1979 and was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2004.
Harris joins the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson learned of his induction live on television during the halftime show of the Packers-Seahawks playoff game last Sunday.