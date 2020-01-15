ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Before 1,000 people at the National Baptist Convention’s winter board meeting in Arlington, Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of fanning the flames of hate.

“I hear voices of intolerance singing the chorus of hate, exclusion and denial,” Biden said.

The National Baptist Convention is the nation’s largest black Baptist Convention and dates to the 1880s.

Biden said as President, he would work to bring the nation together. “Donald Trump’s poisonous and divisive politics we now have a tremendous opportunity because Americans have been awakened to how bad things are.”

The former Vice President brought up his time in office with President Obama. “it seems we were on the verge of so much progress when Barack was there just a few short years ago now so much we’ve gained is under attack. But I haven’t given up hope.”

CBS 11 emailed the Trump campaign Wednesday night for a response, but didn’t hear back.

Earlier in the day, the campaign released a statement saying, “President Trump continues to put America first as a leader on the world stage, while delivering a stronger economy back home.”

Those we spoke with at the National Baptist Convention told us they either support Biden or that he’s their top choice so far.

Rev. Kevin Nelson, a member of the Convention said, “I think he can continue with some of the things that him and Obama did as a team. I kind of looked at them as Batman and Robin.”

Biden leads the national polls, and those in Texas.

He’s in a horserace in Iowa and New Hampshire with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Allison Campolo, is President of the nonprofit group Tarrant Together which registers Democratic voters in Tarrant County.

She said Democrats won’t forget what happened in 2016. “I think the Democrats are really committed to coming together in November despite who the candidate might be.”