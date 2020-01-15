FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The timing seems suspicious, but regardless if they’re returned Christmas presents or not, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is at capacity.
According to Fort Worth police, the shelter has taken in more than 600 animals since New Year’s Day.
To try and clear space, and offer some fantastic pets to loving homes, the shelter is offering $10 adoption fees. Any pet up for adoption has been spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The staff at the shelter woke up this morning to a HUGE full house and we need your help! We are full with more than 550 pets.
These pups are at our main shelter, 4900 Martin Street. pic.twitter.com/XtrIZEQY5P
— FWACC (@FortWorthACC) January 15, 2020
All of the animals available for the lower $10 adoption rate are only available at the main animal care and control shelter at 4900 Martin Street.
The increase in the number of sheltered animals is a sharp jump from late 2019 when the shelter announced, “that 97.08 percent of the animals that entered the shelter left the shelter by adoption, rescue, foster or the transport program!”