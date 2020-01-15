  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    View All Programs
Filed Under:animal adoption, animal adoptions, Animal Control, Animal Shelter, Bunnies, cate, DFW News, dogs, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Animal Shelter, neutered, over capacity, Pet Adoption, Pets, spayed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The timing seems suspicious, but regardless if they’re returned Christmas presents or not, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is at capacity.

According to Fort Worth police, the shelter has taken in more than 600 animals since New Year’s Day.

To try and clear space, and offer some fantastic pets to loving homes, the shelter is offering $10 adoption fees. Any pet up for adoption has been spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

All of the animals available for the lower $10 adoption rate are only available at the main animal care and control shelter at 4900 Martin Street.

The increase in the number of sheltered animals is a sharp jump from late 2019 when the shelter announced, “that 97.08 percent of the animals that entered the shelter left the shelter by adoption, rescue, foster or the transport program!”

Comments

Leave a Reply