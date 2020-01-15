SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dwight Powell and the Dallas Mavericks had little time to relish another impressive win against the Warriors on the road.

Powell scored 21 points and was perfect from the floor in his return to the Bay Area after starring at Stanford, and the Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 124-97 on Tuesday night.

“The win is great but it’s a quick, jam-packed road trip so we’re on the bus ready to go for another one tomorrow,” Powell said.

Luka Doncic added 20 points and eight rebounds as the Mavericks won their fourth straight against the Warriors — three in a row on their home floor. Powell shot 9 for 9 and grabbed six rebounds.

Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 17 points for Golden State. Fellow reserve Eric Paschall added 16, while D’Angelo Russell and Glenn Robinson III had 13 apiece. The Warriors lost their eighth consecutive game and fourth straight at Chase Center.

And injury-plagued Golden State lost another player when guard Jacob Evans III was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a head injury. He was helped off the court with 4:38 left in the first half after getting hit with an elbow by Powell as they fought for a rebound.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 28, then used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to make things interesting.

“I liked our concentration, effort and focus defensively,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We made enough plays on offense to get a lead and get out of here alive.”

Dallas star Kristaps Porzingis, who had been listed as questionable, sat out an eighth straight game. He has been feeling ill and is still dealing with soreness in his right knee.

“With him being under the weather and the rehab of the knee, it’s just the stars didn’t align for tonight,” Carlisle said before the game. “Tomorrow night might be a possibility, but he’s going to work out before and we will see where we are tomorrow.”

Dallas made six of its first 12 shots from 3-point range — three by Maxi Kleber — and built a 28-18 lead while hitting 11 of its initial 20 shots overall. The Warriors started 8 for 20, with four baskets by Russell.

The Mavericks have a quick turnaround as they face the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CT

