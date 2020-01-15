ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rockwall Police Department was notified by officials with the Rockwall Independent School District of a complaint of a school bus driver who had allegedly taken improper video of children on his bus route.
The investigation revealed Michael Paul Smith, 43, was using his personal electronic devices to take improper video of students while the students were entering and exiting the bus. His actions were captured by the camera system installed on the bus and that video was turned over by the School District to investigators with the Rockwall Police Department.
Smith was arrested for the offense of Invasive Visual Recording and he was booked in at the Rockwall County Jail.
A search warrant was conducted at his home and the case remains under investigation.
Smith drove bus #73 and his primary bus route was for students who attended Springer Elementary School and Utley Middle School.
Anyone who has information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 972-772-6703.