



– It has been nearly three months since the October 20, 2019 tornado outbreak in North Texas and there is no sign yet of the federal government stepping in to help.

U.S. Senators from Texas, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are trying to speed up the process.

On Wednesday, they sent a letter to President Trump requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency expedite its review of the damage and that the Trump Administration support Governor Abbott’s request for a federal disaster declaration.

They wrote: “The Governor and local officials have informed us that the losses and property damage in these counties are of a magnitude that is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government…We encourage FEMA to complete its review in a timely fashion so Texans impacted by the storms can promptly receive the Federal disaster assistance needed to recover.”

“We respectfully urge you to support this request and provide any and all emergency measures afforded by the approval of a disaster declaration. We stand prepared to assist you in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request.”

Last October, ten tornadoes swept through North Texas.

FEMA surveyed the damage, but it still hasn’t completed its review on which areas deserve federal assistance.

Here is the text of the full letter from the Senators:

The Honorable Donald Trump

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20500

Mr. President:

It is our understanding that the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor, has made a formal request for a disaster declaration as a result of severe weather, straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes that impacted the Dallas area beginning on October 20, 2019. As you know, Governor Abbott declared a state disaster in the following counties: Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van, Zandt, and Wood. While the state continues to assess damages in other counties, Governor Abbott has requested Public Assistance Categories A through G be granted to Cameron, Dallas, and Erath counties.

The Governor and local officials have informed us that the losses and property damage in these counties are of a magnitude that is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government. These entities have worked closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to determine the full extent of covered costs, and they continue to provide documentation requested by FEMA Region VI. We encourage FEMA to complete its review in a timely fashion so Texans impacted by the storms can promptly receive the Federal disaster assistance needed to recover.

We respectfully urge you to support this request and provide any and all emergency measures afforded by the approval of a disaster declaration. We stand prepared to assist you in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our offices with any questions.