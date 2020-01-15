



— Her victims, at an Oklahoma City nail salon, say she physically attacked and threatened them with a weapon because they were speaking Vietnamese. Now a 43-year-old woman is expected to face charges for her alleged actions against them and officers.

Candace Muzny is accused of slapping a nail salon worker and punching and threatening another with a knife, police said Tuesday.

Muzny was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer after the incident Sunday evening at the Creative Nail salon, said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Megan Morgan.

Muzny was getting a pedicure when one employee began speaking Vietnamese to another, at which point she began yelling at the workers and slapped one in the face, according to a police report. When another employee tried to call police, Muzny pulled out a pocket knife and punched him in the face, the report said.

But Morgan says the woman’s rage wasn’t limited to employees at the shop. “When the officer got to the scene, he didn’t realize that the suspect was using a knife and she was able to free a hand and assault the officer on the back of the ear.”

The woman was released from the Oklahoma County Jail Monday on $20,000 bail. Formal charges have not been filed, and jail and court records don’t indicate if Muzny has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)