Cancer survivors often face another harrowing battle – a fight for their financial lives. After Beating Disease Many Cancer Survivors Then Battle Financial Hardships – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — Cancer survivors often face another harrowing battle – a fight for their financial lives.

Nearly 54% of adults who beat an array of cancer typrss said they experienced cancer-related financial hardships after treatment.

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The report, by the American Association of Cancer Research, breaks survivors’ financial struggles down into three categories: material, psychological and behavioral.

