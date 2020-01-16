DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own deputies for official oppression and assault for allegedly mistreating a man in custody during a prisoner transport.
The arrest was made after someone filed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Office about the alleged incident.
Deputy Austin Palmer was first placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Deputy Palmer was arrested Thursday morning around 11:40 a.m. without incident.
“The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is committed to our core values of integrity, professionalism and accountability,” Sheriff Marian Brown said regarding the arrest.
Deputy Palmer started with the Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Service Officer in November 2007 and promoted to Deputy in January 2013.
Sheriff Brown said she will host a news conference with more details on the matter on Friday morning.