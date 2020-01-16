



Forest Hill police officer Naquirra Williams, who was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, was released from the hospital and is “resting comfortably” at home, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The suspect accused of shooting Williams in the arm died Wednesday after stealing her patrol car and leading police on a chase into Fort Worth.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Forest Hill Drive and Interstate-20.

Forest Hill Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety would not answer questions about how it started.

“It’s been heart-wrenching for all of us, but she’s going to pull through, ” said Williams’ uncle Derrick Mitchell.

Williams’ uncle, who visited her in the hospital Wednesday, said he understood his niece was on patrol and had seen something suspicious near a 7-Eleven store.

“And as she circled around, the deceased approached her vehicle and started unloading on her,” said Mitchell. “She was able to get out of the car, return fire, and at some point he commandeered the vehicle.”

The chase went down I-20, onto Highway 287 and ended near Riverside Drive. A police attorney posted on Twitter that officers were firing at the suspect.

Police have only said that the suspect died at the end of the chase.

Police said Williams was taken to John Peter Smith hospital, where she is currently stable and is expected to fully recover.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

In addition to officers from her department, CBS 11 News has learned that Fort Worth police said Chief Ed Kraus also visited the injured officer at the hospital.

Officer Williams’ family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers from the community.