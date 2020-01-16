COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Collin County are investigating what they say is possibly the largest child pornography bust the City of Plano has ever seen.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office seized 18 terabytes of suspected child pornography (enough to hold 9 million images) from Christopher Michael Chairez’s home computer. The 39-year-old works as an IT engineer.
“I need these people to understand if you come to Collin County and you possess child pornography or you traffic in child pornography or you target our children for the purposes of meeting them to exploit them… we are going to come after you,” says Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.
Skinner says Chairez was using the internet to traffic child porn and the quantity confiscated shocked him. Wylie Police and DPS were also part of the undercover investigation and the search warrant executed at Chairez’s home.
The sheriff has made crimes against children one of his core issues and he hopes others will be implicated from the evidence gathered.
Chairez has no prior criminal record.
He remains in jail facing a second degree felony.