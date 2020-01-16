DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three of America’s biggest beverage companies have chosen North Texas to launch an initiative to improve the recycling and processing of plastic bottles.
The campaign required an investment of more than $3 million from Plano-based Keurig Dr Pepper, Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo.
The American Beverage Association announced Thursday that the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be the first region to get an investment from the “Every Bottle Back” initiative launched in the fall.
Efforts in DFW will include an investment to upgrade a recycling facility with technology that includes optical sorters, distributing educational materials on recycling, a public service campaign and helping fund new pick-up services for housing complexes that don’t currently have them in addition to providing containers and signage in those places.
The American Beverage Association is coordinating the investment of $100 million from Keurig Dr Pepper, Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo for the initiative and the World Wildlife Fund will track the companies’ progress.
