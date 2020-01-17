WEATHERWet Weather Continues Across North Texas
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Rockwall City Manager Rick Crowley has selected Max Geron to serve as the new police chief, the city said in a release Friday.

Geron began his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1992. He currently serves as the department’s acting deputy chief, where he supervises nearly 400 employees.

“I’m honored to be chosen to lead this outstanding police department with such a great reputation of public service and community partnership,” Chief Geron said. “I love the Rockwall community and am thrilled to be a part of this amazing team.”

Geron — along with David Pughes and David Shilson — was also a finalist for Frisco’s search for a new police chief in October.

Max Geron, David Pughes and David Shilson (Courtesy: City of Frisco)

Crowley said the new chief brings a lot to the table.

“Chief Geron brings a great attitude, skill set and broad range of experience, as well [as] great appreciation and respect for the Rockwall Police Department, and the resolve to continue the great tradition of service to our citizens and departmental professionalism that we currently enjoy,” Crowley said.

Geron will begin work in Rockwall next month on Feb. 17.

