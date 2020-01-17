ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man working for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is accused of sending explicit photographs to someone he thought was a teenage boy.
Rodney Leon Carroll, 52, faces a charge of soliciting a minor for sex, police records show.
He allegedly chatted to a detective posing online as a teenager. The detective used a photo of a 15-year-old boy on social media profiles and dating apps. Using the username, “Ryendorgib,” Carroll responded, “Oh, ok. What are you looking for on here?” when the detective told him his age. Carroll said he was “looking for fun,” and asked the boy if he had ever had sex with a man before. He also allegedly asked another sexually explicit question.
Carroll then asked to exchange photos, according to police records. The child sent a non-suggestive photo. But Carroll responded by sending a photograph of himself in underwear and another nude photo to the fake profile.
Investigators identified Carroll through his phone number, which he had used to text the person he thought was a teenager, according to police records.
He was fired from his job as a Child Protective Services worker on November 22.
Carroll was arrested by Arlington police January 8 and was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond.
He has two prior arrests for Public Intoxication.