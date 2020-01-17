HUNTSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a sexual assault charge against a former trainer who worked alongside imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed Karolyi gymnastics ranch in Texas.
Debra Van Horn had been awaiting trial in Huntsville, Texas, on a June 2018 count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. However, Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said Friday that there was insufficient evidence to take Van Horn to trial.
Van Horn’s attorney, Heather Barbieri, has not responded to a request for comment.
Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.
