DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The New York Giants are hiring former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator, a source told the The Associated Press.
Garrett will join the staff of new coach Joe Judge. Garrett was told on Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons.
He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season and went 87-70, including the playoffs.
