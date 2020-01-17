Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – After nearly three months, federal health officials have declared that it’s safe to eat romaine lettuce again. The recent nationwide E. Coli outbreak, which involved contaminated romaine lettuce from California, officially came to an end on Wednesday as the FDA lifted its nationwide consumer advisory.
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – After nearly three months, federal health officials have declared that it’s safe to eat romaine lettuce again. The recent nationwide E. Coli outbreak, which involved contaminated romaine lettuce from California, officially came to an end on Wednesday as the FDA lifted its nationwide consumer advisory.
The agency said no more new illnesses have been traced to the outbreak, and since the growing season for this region is over, consumers no longer need to avoid the lettuce.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊