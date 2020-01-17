WEATHERWet Weather Continues Across North Texas
Filed Under:consumer advisory, E. Coli, E. coli outbreak, FDA, Food, Food and Drug Administration, growing season, illness, lettuce, romaine, Romaine Lettuce


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – After nearly three months, federal health officials have declared that it’s safe to eat romaine lettuce again. The recent nationwide E. Coli outbreak, which involved contaminated romaine lettuce from California, officially came to an end on Wednesday as the FDA lifted its nationwide consumer advisory.

(credit: Getty Images)

The agency said no more new illnesses have been traced to the outbreak, and since the growing season for this region is over, consumers no longer need to avoid the lettuce.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply