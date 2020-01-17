PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — New Plano Police Chief Ed Drain drove from Amarillo Friday to look for a house in the same place where he spent the first 22 years of his career.
“It’s humbling quite frankly,” he said.
Drain’s return to Plano comes after spending three years as police chief in Amarillo. He was recruited by city leaders for a job he didn’t imagine was possible 26 years ago when he entered the police academy.
“22 years ago when I started, I was just lucky, just hoping I could get through the police academy and field training and have a job quite frankly,” he said.
That humility and Drain’s experience are qualities that made the 59-year-old decorated war veteran such an appealing choice to lead North Texas’ 4th largest city.
But to him, being the first black chief in Plano’s 140 year history is not that significant.
“I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal,” Drain said. “I think what this community is going to care about is are we addressing crime problems? Are we addressing traffic safety issues?”
Drain will succeed Greg Rushin, who held the position for 18 years and will become deputy city manager.