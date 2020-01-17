Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service confirmed a fifth tornado hit North Texas last week.
On Jan. 10, a tornado warning was issued for multiple North Texas counties, but was shortly cancelled with minimal storm damage.
However, the NWS was notified Thursday of storm damage in southern Wise County, west of Boyd, associated with last Friday’s storms. A survey of the damage resulted in the identification of a brief EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds.
The Enhanced Fujita scale classifies tornados into the following categories:
- EF-0: (weak) 65 to 85 mph winds
- EF-1: (weak) 86 to 110 mph winds
- EF-2: (strong) 111 to 135 mph winds
- EF-3: (strong) 136 to 165 mph winds
- EF-4 (violent) 166 to 200 mph winds
- EF-5 (violent) winds greater than 200 mph
Two other tornados in Delta County were confirmed Monday: an EF-0 in Cooper with maximum minds of 80 mph and an EF-0 in Enloe with maximum minds of 70 mph.