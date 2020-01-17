



– I hope you’re not counting your calories, because a city in Texas is now home to the world’s largest Snickers candy bar.

The bar, weighing in at more than 4,700 pounds and measuring two feet high and 26 inches wide, can be found at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco.

The giant candy bar is about the size of 43,000 single-size Snickers and includes more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts and nougat combined with nearly 3,500 pounds of chocolate.

Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it has to be edible and it is also an engineering feat,” explained Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric. “So to get a 5,000 pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging.”

Calling it the largest chocolate nut bar ever made in the world, Snickers manager Ruud Engbers says it only took workers two weeks to put the plan together and execute it.

In order to make it into the Guinness Book any big candy creation must be edible and this Texas-sized Snickers is no exception. But don’t head to the Lone Star State expecting to get a taste, the plant plans to give out pieces of the bar to Mars workers across the country.

The Waco plant also produces other Mars candy — including M&M’s and Skittles.

