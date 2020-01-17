THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — I was going to write about the other portion of the twin spin of the song ”Funkytown,” but remembered that the Foote Files covered that this last August! If you are wondering who the group was, it was Lipps, Inc.
So with that said, we will move on!
Julian Cope — born Oct. 21, 1957 in Deri, Monmouthshire, Wales — is an English musician, author, musicologist and antiquarian… among other things. He has been active in the music business since 1978.
The other day, I was listening locally to KLUV-FM HD3 and a song popped up that I had not heard in years called “World Shut Your Mouth.” This title was used not only as the name of his debut album from 1984 but also used two years later for a specific song as well.
Cope wrote the song himself and released it in September 1986, running three minutes and five seconds on the Island Records label. While it hit #22 on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, it was most successful on the Irish Single chart, reaching #13 and #19 on the U.K. Charts.
This is a really good “lost hit” of the 80s and I think you will love it!