



– It started with a North Texas man heading to a face-to-face meeting with a woman he’d meet on social media and ended with him beaten, bloodied, and knocking on doors asking for help.

Investigators with the Wylie Police Department are calling it a robbery attempt.

The incident happened in the late-night hours of January 15. The victim, whose name has not been released, told police he’d gone to a house to meet someone he met online, but once there several people assaulted him with a baseball bat and tried to rob him.

The 25-year-old victim said he fought with his attackers and was able to make it out of the house before someone inside fired several shots at him.

After dodging the gunfire, but bleeding from injuries to his head from the beating the man began knocking on doors at other houses and pleading for help. It was nearly 11:00 p.m. when several neighbors called police to report someone waking them by yelling that he’d been robbed.

Officers made their way to the 3000 block of Connor Lane and, “were able to locate and detain several individuals still inside of the home where the incident occurred.”

As police investigated the alleged robbery attempt they arrested Joshua James, for a probation violation from a previous assault case. The 19-year-old has since also been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives say they expect more charges to be filed, against additional suspects, and that the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was briefly hospitalized and treated for his injuries, but has since been released.