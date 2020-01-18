Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mesquite Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man with special needs who has been missing since Thursday.
Dustin Bryant was last seen on Jan. 16 around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Comfort Drive wearing a white Nike hoodie and white shoes. Police said Bryant is a special needs individual with the mental capacity of an 11 or 12-year-old child.
Bryant is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Police said he is believed to be clean shaven at this time.
Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 972-285-6336 or Det. Smith at 972-216-6291.