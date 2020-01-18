Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl police believe was abducted by a 43-year-old woman in the Austin-area.
Avery Reynolds is 5 feet 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, aqua Nike shoes and red framed glasses.
Police believe she was abducted by 43-year-old Kassia Vaughn.
It’s not clear what their relationship is at this time but police do believe the 12 year old is in grave or immediate danger.
Vaughn drives a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S that has front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the back.
Anyone who has seen Reynolds or Vaughn is asked to contact police.