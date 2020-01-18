Filed Under:Amber Alert, APD, Austin, Avery Reynolds, danger, Kassia Vaughn, Police, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl police believe was abducted by a 43-year-old woman in the Austin-area.

Avery Reynolds is 5 feet 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, aqua Nike shoes and red framed glasses.

Police believe she was abducted by 43-year-old Kassia Vaughn.

Austin ISD Police Department

It’s not clear what their relationship is at this time but police do believe the 12 year old is in grave or immediate danger.

Vaughn drives a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S that has front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the back.

Anyone who has seen Reynolds or Vaughn is asked to contact police.

