DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An intoxicated driver was arrested after crashing into a Dallas home early Saturday morning, police said.

Shortly after midnight Jan. 18, the driver — who has not been identified at this time — was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the roadway and into a house in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

CBS 11 News

Three people were inside the residence at the time of the crash, but only one man was injured and was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also injured and taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be charged with intoxicated assault.

