DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An intoxicated driver was arrested after crashing into a Dallas home early Saturday morning, police said.
Shortly after midnight Jan. 18, the driver — who has not been identified at this time — was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the roadway and into a house in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Three people were inside the residence at the time of the crash, but only one man was injured and was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver was also injured and taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be charged with intoxicated assault.