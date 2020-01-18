Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot after yelling at a speeding vehicle who nearly ran him over in northwest Dallas Friday night, police said.
Around 10:35 p.m. Jan. 17, the victim — a 24-year-old man — was shot in the leg in the 2800 block of Merrell Road.
Police said the victim was walking to work with a witness when the speeding vehicle nearly struck them — prompting the victim to yell at the driver. The driver then stopped his black two-door vehicle and fired a round at the victim — striking him in the leg.
The victim was shortly transported to a nearby hospital where he’s in stable condition.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and currently remains at large.