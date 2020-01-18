STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas health officials say a 6-month-old puppy at an animal shelter in Stephenville has tested positive for rabies.
The Texas Department of State Health Services says the tan and white lab mix was housed from Jan. 3-15 at the Erath County Humane Society in Stephenville, about 90 miles southwest of Dallas.
It is unclear at this time how the puppy got the virus but officials said anyone who interacted with the dog should be tested.
According to the CDC, about 5,000 animals — mostly wildlife — test positive for rabies each year. In 2017, 399 cases of rabid animals reported were domestic and 4,055 were wild.
