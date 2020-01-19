DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of people marched through the streets of downtown Dallas for women’s rights Sunday.

The fourth annual Women’s March is part of a larger movement across the U.S. to bring attention to issues like equal pay, immigration and reproductive rights.

“Just to see the diversity of people here — men, women, children. Change is coming. This means the world to me and I’m just really happy and glad to be a part of this,” said Alpha Thomas of Dallas.

The crowd walked more than a mile Sunday afternoon from St. Paul United Methodist Church to Dallas City Hall.

Similar marches were scheduled this weekend in more than 180 cities.

“I heard reports the turnout was a little bit lighter across the country, but it looks bigger than ever to me in Dallas,” said Carrie Cohen of Richardson.

The first women’s marches happened the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017. Organizers say the movement still has a lot of work to do.

“From equal pay for equal work, to sexual harassment in the workplace, to LGBTQ equality — there are just so many issues we want to continue to fight for,” said Texas State Rep. Victoria Neave.

This year’s march also recognized how far women have come by commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave all American women the right to vote.

“I use that right every single year and I want my boys to also use that right,” said Laura Fortner, who brought her sons to the march. “And if they have daughters someday, to teach them to use that right. So it’s incredibly special.”

They say they’re honoring those who marched before them by carrying on the torch.

“We’re here marching 100 years later,” Neave said.

Organizers want to carry the momentum of this march to the polls. They encouraged everyone to vote in 2020.

Across the street from the women’s march rally at City Hall, a few dozen supporters of President Trump gathered for a counter-protest.