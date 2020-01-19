Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was fatally shot after an argument in a Fort Worth bar Saturday night, police said.
On Jan. 18, police responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Hemphill Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor inside the La Botica bar with a gunshot wound.
The man — whose identity has not been released — was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives later founds that the victim was involved in an argument with another man when he was shot and are currently interviewing a person of interest.