SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas authorities said a manhunt is underway after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert inside a San Antonio club Sunday night.

Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Jan. 19 to the Ventura — a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told a local news station that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.

San Antonio Police Chief McManus (SAPD)

One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

