SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas authorities said a manhunt is underway after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert inside a San Antonio club Sunday night.
Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Jan. 19 to the Ventura — a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told a local news station that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.
One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
