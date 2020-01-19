DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested after attacking her boyfriend and a security guard with a box cutter in Dallas Saturday evening.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. Jan. 18, officers responded to a stabbing call at the Budget Suites located at 9519 Forest Ln.
Police said the suspect, 39-year-old Vanessa Arredondo, entered the business acting erratic and as she was leaving, she attacked an unarmed security guard with a box cutter. The security guard was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Minutes later, Arredondo walked across the street where she attacked her boyfriend with the same box cutter. He was treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue and released at the scene.
Arredondo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault against the security guard and aggravated assault against a family member.