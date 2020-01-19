Filed Under:Antonio Merle, APD, Arlington, Arrest, dfw, Leah Franklin, Louisiana, Murder, North Texas, Prescott Drive, Shreveport, Stabbing, Texas, United States Marshals Service

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The United States Marshal’s Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, arrested a 31-year-old woman for the stabbing death of Antonio Merle, who was murdered in Arlington last weekend.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 5700 block of Prescott Drive. Officers said Merle was found and shortly transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives quickly determined that Leah Franklin was the only suspect involved in the case, and arrested and charged her with murder a little over a week later on Jan. 18.

Leah Franklin (Caddo Parish Jail)

Franklin is currently in the Shreveport Jail pending extradition back to Tarrant County.

