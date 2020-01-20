SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Monday morning police in San Antonio were still searching for a suspect after two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting during a concert at a nightclub.
Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue and bar located along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk.
An argument broke out inside the club and one person pulled a gun and started shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was a 21-year-old man. He said preliminary information indicated the people shot were all “patrons,” not staff.
McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.
A since-deleted Facebook event indicated Sunday night’s concert at the Ventura was “Living the DREAM,” a showcase featuring multiple performers. Advertisements for the concert were also posted to websites advertising local events and listed performers’ social media pages.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)