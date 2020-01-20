LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and firefighters are mourning the loss of Chief Timothy Tittle, a 40 plus year veteran of the Lewisville Fire Department.
On Monday, Chief Tittle lost his cancer battle at 4:15 a.m.
Lewisville Fire Fighters Association Local 3606 described him as a “fighter” who aggressively battled cancer and beat it back into remission multiple times.
“Even during the toughest times, his loyalty and dedication to the department and the City of Lewisville never wavered. He loved being our Fire Chief.”
City of Lewisville spokesman Matt Martucci released a statement that reads in part:
“Lewisville has lost a good friend, and the community is a little bit lesser for his absence. Our thoughts are with the Tittle family as they grieve and with the fire services family as they strive daily to carry on the unequaled example of his life.”
Funeral arrangements have yet to be determined.