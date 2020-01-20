



earching

for the driver who opened fire on an SUV, with a mother and young child inside, along Interstate-35 in Dallas.

– Police are s

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Diamond Dixon’s 9-year-old daughter, Rubye Rhodes, who was sitting in the backseat, was hit by at least one bullet.

“My child started screaming, ‘I got shot mama, I got hit,’” said Diamond Dixon.

Dixon said she was on I-35E, near the Mañana Drive exit, when a driver who was speeding swerved in front of her, cutting her off. The mother then honked her horn at him, and he slammed on his brakes.

“So my thought was to get away from him,” she said. “It was a white male, salt and pepper hair. He had a shorter haircut with a goatee.”

When Dixon got into the other lane and started to pull past him, that’s when she says he started shooting.

“He looked at me, we made eye contact before, and the next thing I know is pop, pop, pop,” said Dixon. “It’s one of those things you see and hear about in the news, someone being involved in a road rage incident or something like that, but you never really think it will happen to you.”

Now her daughter is in the ICU after a bullet went through her side and damaged her kidney and intestines.

She has undergone two surgeries.

“I’ve been grabbing her hand, letting her know we’re here and everything,” her mother said.

The fourth grader is expected to pull through, but Dixon says her life will never be the same.

“If you see someone driving crazy or erratic, the best thing to do would just be report them immediately,” said Dixon.

Dixon says the man was driving a newer model, white two-door car, like an Infiniti. She hopes he will turn himself in, or someone else will come forward with information to help identify him.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Rhodes’ medical and recovery expenses.