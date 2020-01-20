Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said on Twitter the Cowboys should consider bringing him back.
The team’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns made it clear he would like to be on the team in 2020.
Bryant noted a willingness to take on a reduced role as a receiving threat down near the goal line.
Bryant, who last played for the Cowboys in 2017, said, “Give me the role they gave (Jason) Witten. No shot at Witten. Let me play with Zeke (Elliott), (Tony) Pollard, (Michael) Gallup, (Amari) Cooper, (Blake) Jarwin….. think about it.. in the meantime I’m working.”
Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018, but was injured in practice before ever getting on the field during a game.
Bryant spent eight seasons with the Cowboys before that.