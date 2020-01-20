DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is helping in the ongoing tornado relief efforts at Dallas ISD’s Thomas Jefferson High School.
The school was heavily damaged following the October 20, 2019 tornado.
On Monday, Andrus donated baseball and softball equipment to Thomas Jefferson’s baseball and softball teams, at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy in West Dallas.
The equipment includes equipment bags, helmets, bats, gloves, catchers gear, baseballs, softballs and other items.
Following the October 20 tornadoes, the Rangers reached out to Thomas Jefferson High School to provide assistance to its athletic teams.
“A bunch of them, you never know, might end up playing with the Rangers you know in the near future so it’s always good to maintain their dreams,” said Andrus. “As long as we can help, I’m all in.”
Thomas Jefferson’s baseball and softball teams have been using the Rangers Youth Academy indoor facilities for off-season training and practices, and they will join Pinkston and Sunset High Schools in playing home games on the Youth Academy fields this spring.
The football team at Thomas Jefferson is also utilizing the Youth Academy’s Globe Life Training Center weight room and indoor field for off-season conditioning programs.
The first base dugout on the Oates Field will be renamed the Elvis Andrus First Base Dugout in recognition of Andrus’ generosity to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and its Youth Academy.