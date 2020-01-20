



But that criticism is also creating a campaign of support for Chief Hall who has been leading listening sessions about improving the Dallas Police Department.

“Dallas will be the safest city in the U.S., but we can’t do it without you. Join us,” she said during one of her public sessions in the past week.

The growing display of support for Chief Hall has been seen in those public forums, mostly in South Dallas last week.

“The same way we show up for this, we need to show up for you, too,” said one resident who attended the event.

“It takes all of us,” said another Dallas taxpayer. “Quit looking at police and ask what are we going to do.”

Some residents facing higher rates of violent crime in South Dallas neighborhoods and communities, challenge those who criticize the chief.

Marguritte Johnson said, “It’s not a Chief Renee Hall problem. It’s a City of Dallas problem.”

“We definitely want the people (criminals) to be brought to justice, but in the same breath, we can’t put upon, like blaming every police officer, you can’t blame a police officer for the actions of others as well,” said Jeremiah Johnson.

Another resident said Monday she believes Chief Hall is being targeted and set up to fail.

The chief has said her focus is on building partnerships with neighbors to reduce violent crime in their communities.