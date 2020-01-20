Comments
ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – On September 9, 2016, a desperate 911 call triggered a swift response from the Royse City Police Department.
Robert Poynter, a veteran firefighter, was shot in the head while sitting in his wife’s Jeep, on an unmaintained county road in Hunt County. His wife, Chacey Poynter, told police she’d called her husband for help because her Jeep was stuck in the mud.
Chacey claims when Robert got in to help move the vehicle, he was shot by a stranger who emerged from the dark.
From the moment police arrived at the scene, they were skeptical of Chacey’s story.
