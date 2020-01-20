



— The U.S. Navy has honored a Texas African American World War II hero. Today a new aircraft carrier was named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller.

The announcement was made at Pearl Harbor Monday.

Miller, a Waco native, was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for valor.

Miller was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and returning fire against Japanese planes during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

USS Miller, a destroyer escort, was previously named in his honor.

“I think that Doris Miller is an American hero simply because of what he represents as a young man going beyond the call of what’s expected,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, a team leader for the Doris Miller Memorial.

An African American was not allowed to man a gun in the Navy in 1941, Ravenscroft said.

“Without him really knowing, he actually was a part of the Civil Rights movement because he changed the thinking in the Navy,” Ravenscroft said.

Two of Miller’s nieces went to Pearl Harbor for the announcement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Waco U.S. Rep. Bill Flores and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, also attended the ceremony.

N. #Texas Congresswoman @RepEBJ speaking at the ceremony in Hawaii. She’s advocated to have the Navy award Doris Miller the highest honor, the Medal of Honor. That hasn’t happened. In emotional remarks, she said Miller was her childhood hero. They’re both from Waco. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ai8HRb0bub — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) January 20, 2020

Miller, then 22, was collecting laundry when the attack alarm sounded. His normal battle station in an antiaircraft battery magazine was destroyed by a torpedo. He went on deck and carried wounded soldiers to safety before receiving orders to aid the mortally wounded captain on the bridge.

“He subsequently manned a 50-cal. Browning anti-aircraft machine gun until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to abandon ship,” the Navy said, noting Miller was not trained to operate the gun.

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, the commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet, presented the Navy Cross to Miller in Pearl Harbor in May 1942.

Miller, the son of sharecroppers, was born in 1919. He played fullback on the A.J. Moore High School football team in Waco and graduated in 1939. Miller died in November 1943, while serving on a ship that was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine.

