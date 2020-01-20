Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire Rescue officials are looking into the possibility a molotov cocktail was used to start a fire at an apartment complex in the southwest part of the city.
Crews arrived at the complex on Westmoreland Road, south of Interstate-20, just before 3:00 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof of one of the units.
As firefighters worked to get the 1-alarm blaze under control, witnesses told investigators they had seen someone through a bottle filled with gasoline up against the window of the apartment that was burning.
It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. No one was injured.
The investigation as to the cause of the fire continues.